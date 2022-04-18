Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $233.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.54 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.29 and its 200 day moving average is $241.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

