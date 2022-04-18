Morgan Stanley Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $95.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

