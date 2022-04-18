Morgan Stanley Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $67.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHAK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.59.

Shares of SHAK opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.12 and a beta of 1.44. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,071,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

