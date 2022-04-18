Morgan Stanley Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $932.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $966.00 to $932.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $880.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $688.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $739.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $838.82. The company has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

