Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 7.7%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62. 2,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 304,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.43). On average, research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.