MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Tops $704,672.34

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $704,672.34 and $5,484.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00207464 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,277,058 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

