Monero Classic Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.33 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $15,375.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.62 or 0.00606318 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.