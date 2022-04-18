Mondi’s (MNDI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,075 ($27.04).

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,435.50 ($18.71) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,586.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,739.28. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($16.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.21). The company has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a €0.45 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($18.33), for a total value of £131,878.11 ($171,850.55).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

