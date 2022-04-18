monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNDY. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

MNDY opened at $137.17 on Friday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $113.05 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.77 and a 200-day moving average of $256.23.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 257.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

