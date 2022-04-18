Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monarch Mining (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.
OTCMKTS GBARF opened at 0.52 on Thursday. Monarch Mining has a one year low of 0.47 and a one year high of 0.88.
About Monarch Mining (Get Rating)
