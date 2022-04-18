Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.03 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

