Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $316,740.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,257.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $165.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus dropped their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.