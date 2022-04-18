MobileGo Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (MGO)

MobileGo (MGO) traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, MobileGo has traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MobileGo coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $498,825.35 and approximately $49,309.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00106229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

MobileGo Coin Profile

MobileGo is a coin. It was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

