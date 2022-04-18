MKM Partners Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Target Price to $315.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $365.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Erste Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $334.18.

Shares of FB stock opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.28. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,230. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

