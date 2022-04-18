Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of MTLHY remained flat at $$31.00 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.34. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

