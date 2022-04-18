Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) versus Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Financial Survey

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -9,190.60% -924.58% -173.69% Babylon N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mitesco and Babylon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Babylon has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.98%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than Mitesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Babylon shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitesco and Babylon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 329.75 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -3.00 Babylon $322.92 million 0.45 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

Summary

Babylon beats Mitesco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Babylon Company Profile

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

