Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.02

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 3903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.09 million, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after acquiring an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after buying an additional 88,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 617,657 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,949,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

