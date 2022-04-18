Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Tops $25.01 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $25.01 or 0.00063382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $50,218.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.75 or 0.07406302 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,384.95 or 0.99802279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048770 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 416,799 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars.

