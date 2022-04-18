Mirrored Apple Price Tops $185.70 on Major Exchanges (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and $73,246.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $185.70 or 0.00468141 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.07526935 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.09 or 0.99993970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049553 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 56,867 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

