MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $6,997.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.88 or 0.07466520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00272142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.07 or 0.00809629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00090025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00609670 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00353538 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

