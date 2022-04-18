Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

MAA stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.18. 436,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.42. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

