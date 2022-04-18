Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $211.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.45.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE MAA traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $203.18. 436,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $231.63.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.36%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities (Get Rating)
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
