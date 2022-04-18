MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0171 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE CIF opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

