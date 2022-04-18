Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,586. The company has a market capitalization of $192.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. Meridian has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Meridian had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $33.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Meridian by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Meridian by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meridian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

