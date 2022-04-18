Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51 on Top Exchanges

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00263852 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011767 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004284 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.75 or 0.00644934 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

