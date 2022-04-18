mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Down 32.3% in March

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

mCloud Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. mCloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

MCLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. CM Management LLC owned 1.21% of mCloud Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

