mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Down 32.3% in March

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
mCloud Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. mCloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $5.01.
MCLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on mCloud Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on mCloud Technologies from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.
