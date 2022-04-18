McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 326,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.78. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $88.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

