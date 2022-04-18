McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.33. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.95. 28,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,297. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

