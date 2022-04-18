McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after purchasing an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

