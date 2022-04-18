Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.54.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of MTTR stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,949. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Matterport by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.