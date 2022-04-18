Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.08. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $10.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.52 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.60. 27,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.02. The stock has a market cap of $346.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

