Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 752.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Masco by 67.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $28,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of MAS opened at $49.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.26. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,817,573 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.