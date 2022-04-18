Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $97.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,257,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.