Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $97.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.31.
MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450,597. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
