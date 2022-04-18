Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 35.7% in March

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MARUY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Marubeni will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

