Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $178.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.77.

Shares of MMC opened at $169.76 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $124.62 and a one year high of $175.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

