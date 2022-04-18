Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.03

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 86370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

