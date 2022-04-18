Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Short Interest Update

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRAY. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,441,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,830,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,346 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,863,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

