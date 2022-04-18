Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Pool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $414.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.76. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $367.70 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

