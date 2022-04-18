Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $418,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,427,000 after buying an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,107.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

CMG opened at $1,603.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,528.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,629.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

