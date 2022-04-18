Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.14 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

