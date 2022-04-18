Mackay Shields LLC Sells 988 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Shares of BBWI opened at $52.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

