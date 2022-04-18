Mackay Shields LLC Sells 697 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

