Mackay Shields LLC Sells 339 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock opened at $461.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

