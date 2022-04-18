Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Shares of DD opened at $68.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

