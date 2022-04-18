Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $2,731,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,573. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

