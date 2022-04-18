Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.22. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.