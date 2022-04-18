Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $139.95 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.63.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

