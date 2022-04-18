Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

TRMB opened at $67.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.04. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

