Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $410.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

