Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.16 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after purchasing an additional 374,209 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

KMX stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

